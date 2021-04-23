Art in motion

Nicholas Holman, 27, Shrewsbury, @nicholasholmanart, 200,000 followers
When Nicholas Holman woke up on vacation in the Ozarks recently, he didn’t know what to paint. He just started walking around, searching for something to catch his eye. That’s when he noticed fluffy white clouds dotting the sky. To the surprise of his friend, Holman instantly lighted up.
“You like clouds?” his friend asked.
“Yeah!” he responded. “I mean there’s so much to look at now, instead of just a hazy blue!”
So Holman spent his vacation on a dock, painting the clouds and posting the process on TikTok. That’s a normal day for Holman. Vacation or no vacation — he wakes up, paints and then paints some more. On TikTok, Holman aims to create eye-catching artwork that will bring people to his TikTok account and then, hopefully, to purchase his art. It pushes himself to try on new styles, new colors, new brushstrokes, new series ideas that will grab people’s attention.
This month, Holman, who lives in Shrewsbury, is painting outside every day, focusing on the things we overlook — weeds, clouds, a hose outside of a house.
It is these kinds of themed series that have helped Holman surpass more than 200,000 followers. One month, he used randomstreetview.com to draw random locations in the world (one of his most famous TikToks is a painting of a corner in Belgium). In another series, he created colorful illustrations of all 50 states.
Although Holman, 27, may seem like he’s been painting for years, he only began in 2015, when he wanted to create his own arm sleeve tattoo. He didn’t end up drawing his own tattoo, but he did continue making art, even attending school for a year and a half. Since then, he has been freelance painting — and posting on TikTok. Holman’s TikTok is a mosh pit of his swirling interests — from cat portraits to teaching tutorials to watercolor paintings of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.
“I think it’s been cool because it’s not just like a stagnant image on Instagram,” Holman says. “It’s me and my personality, so I think those two go hand in hand.”