Art in motion

Nicholas Holman, 27, Shrewsbury, @nicholasholmanart, 200,000 followers

When Nicholas Holman woke up on vacation in the Ozarks recently, he didn’t know what to paint. He just started walking around, searching for something to catch his eye. That’s when he noticed fluffy white clouds dotting the sky. To the surprise of his friend, Holman instantly lighted up.

“You like clouds?” his friend asked.

“Yeah!” he responded. “I mean there’s so much to look at now, instead of just a hazy blue!”

So Holman spent his vacation on a dock, painting the clouds and posting the process on TikTok. That’s a normal day for Holman. Vacation or no vacation — he wakes up, paints and then paints some more. On TikTok, Holman aims to create eye-catching artwork that will bring people to his TikTok account and then, hopefully, to purchase his art. It pushes himself to try on new styles, new colors, new brushstrokes, new series ideas that will grab people’s attention.