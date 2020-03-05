Art Unleashed offers an array of art classes for all ages and abilities, from pre-K to adult, including pottery, painting, drawing, mosaics, jewelry making, watercolor and acrylic as well as theme classes focusing on landscapes, portraits, animals and music.
13379 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield; artunleashed.org; 314-628-1024
Clay Creations • Summer art camp. June 1-5. Ages 7-9, $180.
Drawing Techniques • June 8-12. Ages 13-18, $170.
Arts in Motion School of Dance Summer Camps
Dance camps for children ages 18 months to 18 years. Ballet, modern, jazz, tap and choreography offered.
2949 South Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood; artsinmotion-stl.com; 314-968-4583
Beginning Ballet & Modern • For beginning dancers. June 8-24. Ages 6-9, $170.
Choreography & Creativity • For intermediate to advanced dancers. June 9-25. Ages 10-18, $245.
Artscope
Visual arts and nature camp for children K-6th grade.
2929 Tower Grove Avenue; artscopestl.org; 314-865-0060
Lost and Found • Find the beauty in objects tossed out or stashed away, and gather inspiration from artists who use the interesting stuff they find to make cool art. May 26-29. Grades K-5, $152.
Written in the Stars • The stories we tell about the stars, planets and the cosmos will guide our creativity as we draw up plans for intergalactic travel. June 1-5. Grades K-5, $190.
Ballwin Parks and Recreation Summer Camps
Throughout the course of the summer, campers will meet new friends, be physically active, pursue their interests and make lifelong memories. Most camps are held at the Pointe at Ballwin Commons.
1 Ballwin Commons Circle, Ballwin; ballwin.mo.us/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation/Summer-Camps; 636-227-8950
Variety Camp: Cheerleading/Dance • This camp is designed to give campers an edge in the highly competitive world of cheerleading. June 8-12. Ages 7-13, $140.
Variety Camp: Week 1 — Harry Potter • Tired of being surrounded by Muggles? Don’t miss your chance to be with others who love HP as much as you. June 8-12. Ages 7-13, $140.
Belleville West Summer Camps
Belleville West is a new state-of-the-art high school recently built on 113 acres.
4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville; bellevillewestcamps.com; 618-222-7665
Tennis: Boys/Girls • Tennis camp for boys and girls. June 1-4. Ages 6-9, $40.
Cross Country: Boys/Girls • Cross Country camp for boys and girls. June 22-25. Ages 10-17, $40.
Big River Running Cross Country Camp
Running camp for 6th through 12th graders.
13969 Manchester Road; bigriverrunning.com/run/cross-country-camp; 636-394-5500
Big River Cross Country Camp • July 27-31. Ages 11-18, $125.
