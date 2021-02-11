Arthur and Jenae Shivers

Co-owners, G3 Kid's Zone, G3 Sculpt and Generation 3 Fitness

Jenae and Arthur became Facebook friends before they met in real life. She commented on one of his fitness posts and later told him she needed a trainer. They started dating about six months after she started training with him. He proposed to her on live television during a KTVI (Channel 2) segment while they were demonstrating a couple’s workout. They got married a year later in 2017. Jenae had worked as a district manager for Target for 18 years. When Arthur was expanding the gym, she quit her job to start a day care and kids’ birthday party business. They added a day care in the gym for their clients' children and host kids’ parties in that space on the weekends. They both describe themselves as “the life of the party.”