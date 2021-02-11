Arthur and Jenae Shivers

Co-owners, G3 Kid's Zone, G3 Sculpt and Generation 3 Fitness
Jenae and Arthur became Facebook friends before they met in real life. She commented on one of his fitness posts and later told him she needed a trainer. They started dating about six months after she started training with him. He proposed to her on live television during a KTVI (Channel 2) segment while they were demonstrating a couple’s workout. They got married a year later in 2017. Jenae had worked as a district manager for Target for 18 years. When Arthur was expanding the gym, she quit her job to start a day care and kids’ birthday party business. They added a day care in the gym for their clients' children and host kids’ parties in that space on the weekends. They both describe themselves as “the life of the party.”
“We are kind of bizarro twins,” Jenae said. They each take charge of areas of the business that come more naturally to them. Jenae handles the human resources side, and Arthur focuses on the long-range vision. Arthur says they share the same goals — growing their business and helping their clients. Plus, they are raising two boys, a 9-year-old and 3-year-old.
“You get a lot of time to communicate what we want to do with the business,” he said. It works well if you really like one another and get along with your mate, he said.