The gunman was identified as Orlando Harris, 19, a recent graduate of the school. One survivor heard him say he was 'tired of everybody' in the school and that his gun jammed at one point.
The gunman who killed a student and teacher at a south St. Louis school Monday had about 600 rounds of ammunition and left behind handwritten notes about being a loner with no social life.
Jean Kuczka, 61, who taught at St. Louis' Central Visual & Performing Arts High School since 2008, was killed Monday morning at the shooting.
St. Louis' downtown Major League Soccer stadium will no longer be named after Clayton-based health insurance giant Centene, the team said Tuesday.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux would not be returning to the club next season, bringing the number of open positions on the Cardinals staff to four.
Takisha Duncan was one of dozens of parents looking for their children who had fled the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School campus at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street.
The family of the Orlando Harris is heartbroken and cooperating with the investigation, authorities say.
Wainwright, 41, will return for an 18th season, his first without catcher Yadier Molina. He'll have the chance to chase 200 career wins.
Free agent would bring some pop to the position
Predictions for the top five sites where ESPN "College GameDay" could go Saturday, Oct. 29 for college football Week 9.