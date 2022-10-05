 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A3 eedition image

St. Charles police and prosecutors pass death penalty opponents outside the St. Charles County Courthouse before a jury imposed a death sentence on convicted killer Richard Darren Emery for the 2018 killing of Emery's girlfriend and her family, outside the St. Charles Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

 ROBERT COHEN, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News