TOP: St. Louis firefighter David Rodriguez hangs Christmas lights on a house Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Rodriguez said he got the idea for the business from one of his fire department academy classmates. At the same time, fellow firefighter Jeff Weffelmeyer was also planning to start his own light hanging business. "We thought, 'Why wouldn't we just do this together?'" Rodriguez said. The pair, who have known each other for 13 years, then started Reindeer Lighting.