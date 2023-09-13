The Rock Building at the old St. Stanislaus Seminary, located at 700 Howdershell Road in Hazelwood, has boards over the first-floor windows, seen on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRISTIAN GOODEN, POST-DISPATCH
In 1958, Brother Lambert Eufinger ran the winery operation for the St. Stanislaus seminary, which included a large wine cellar in the basement. Each white oak casket held 1,000 gallons of wine, with 60,000 gallons of capacity in the cellar.
In 1958, Brother Lambert Eufinger ran the winery operation for the St. Stanislaus seminary, which included a large wine cellar in the basement. Each white oak casket held 1,000 gallons of wine, with 60,000 gallons of capacity in the cellar.