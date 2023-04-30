Apr 30, 2023 26 min ago 0 1 of 3 St. Louis City SC's Tim Parker heads the ball over Portland's Cristhian Paredes during the first half at City Park on Saturday. ROBERT COHEN PHOTOS, POST-DISPATCH St. Louis City SC's Eduard Löwen offers a hand to an unwilling Evander of Portland during the first half at City Park on Saturday. ROBERT COHEN, POST-DISPATCH Related to this story Most Popular Cardinals send prized prospect Jordan Walker to Class AAA in curious series of moves Walker was not in the internal lineup Wednesday for a third consecutive day, and the reason: He's being demoted to Class AAA. Taylor Motter re… ‘Rudderless ship of chaos’: St. Louis judge advances Kim Gardner contempt case The judge said Gardner's office is a "rudderless ship of chaos" and found the no-shows on a pending assault case could amount to "disdain and … How sending Jordan Walker to Class AAA is a bet clarity can correct muddled outfield: Cardinals Extra “Clearly, when you look at it just from what we have done, it hasn’t been working,” says executive John Mozeliak of outfield rotation amidst l… Messenger: Kim Gardner drives the judicial bus over her employees and into the ditch The St. Louis prosecutor might be using good legal strategy to avoid responsibility. But it once again highlights her failure of leadership. A closer on ice. An outfield in flux. Cardinals’ latest, deflating loss compounds concerns Ryan Helsley, rarely used in recently because Cardinals so rarely had a lead, allows walk-off homer in 5-4 loss to Giants that underscores mul…