Broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, the television voice of the Cardinals, was charged on Monday with a felony count of "persistent" driving while intoxicated. It is at least his third DWI arrest.
Penalty kill struggled again in 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh and Binnington was pulled early in second period.
For the first time in three years, front offices, agents, and media will gather for the Winter Meetings, and the Cardinals have significant shopping yet to do.
Possession of 3 ounces or less or marijuana will no longer be illegal in Missouri.
The five-year, $87.5-million contract, once finalized with three-time All-Star, will be largest ever for free agent who was not previously a Cardinal.
Wilking Rodriguez, struck out more than 40% of the batters he faced in Mexico, though he has not been in the majors since 2014. Also: Ads on Cards jerseys?
BenFred: Early winter meetings buzz surrounding catchers is proof Cardinals can't slow play biggest need
The early Winter Meetings buzz is heavy on catcher chatter. Now is no time to wait.
The emails between the owners of The Last Hotel in Downtown West make it quite clear where their relationship stands.
Walker, the Cardinals' top prospect and one of the top hitting prospects in baseball, could win a spot on the opening day roster with strong spring.
Cardinals would welcome chance to add a long-term fixture at catcher to replace Yadier Molina, and a trade could spur interest in free agents at other positions.