Edwardsville Municipal Band co-director Rubén Gómez, 49, conducts the band on Thursday evening, June 29, 2023, at City Park in Edwardsville during a concert for Independence Day weekend. "It's a concert to celebrate America, liberty, freedom and how proud we are to be in this country," says Gómez, who is also an assistant professor of music at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Though it is Gómez' first season leading the band, the group itself has been a tradition in Edwardsville since the late 1800s.