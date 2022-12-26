Dec 26, 2022 7 min ago 0 1 of 2 A brass Missouri license plate from the turn of the last century is the most expensive item at Shop License Plates. It is listed for $1,299.99. COLLEEN SCHRAPPEN PHOTOS, POST-DISPATCH Terry Hammer pulls a Montana license plate from 1955 out of his collection of more than 100,000 plates. He keeps most of them boxed and sorted in his south St. Louis basement. Related to this story Most Popular Media Views: Joe Buck says no to calling Cardinals games on BSM; Bob Costas not interested The search has begun to find a Cardinals television play-by-play announcer. St. Louis police: Woman tracks down her stolen Hyundai, kills 2 in gas station shootout A St. Louis County woman facing murder charges tracked down her stolen Hyundai to a gas station and killed two men during a shootout, police say. Former birds on the move: Here is where some past Cardinals are heading this winter With free agent signings and trades continuing to be made across Major League Baseball, here's a look at where some notable former Cardinals are heading. Woman charged with punching, killing Potosi paramedic at South City Hospital Richard "Rick" Wader, 45, died in October while working a shift at South City Hospital. A woman has been charged with causing his death. How to watch Mizzou vs. Illinois basketball in Braggin' Rights with TV channel, game time How to watch Missouri vs. Illinois Fighting Illini basketball in the 2022 Braggin' Rights game via TV and online live stream plus game time. St. Louis region braces for icy weather as ‘arctic front’ approaches Frigid temperatures are expected to arrive in the St. Louis area by Thursday night and may snarl driving conditions. Rosati-Kain to stay open in St. Louis as Catholic girls’ school under new name, sponsor Supporters are calling the Christmas announcement of the school’s survival the “Miracle on Lindell Boulevard.” St. Louis County police officer killed in apparent murder-suicide A St. Louis County police officer on Saturday morning was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County. ‘She touched so many people’: The death of Mary Phelan stunned the region She had become a familiar voice and face through more than a decade of broadcasting Downtown St. Louis convention center no longer has enough money for full expansion, chief says The expansion of the downtown convention center faces more hurdles after officials said they no longer have enough money to pay for the second half.