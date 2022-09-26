Related to this story
Most Popular
Vic Faust’s roughly 4-minute rant berated Crystal Cooper for, among other things, her weight, parenting skills and high school.
Shortly after being let go from Fox 2, Faust aplogized by posting a statement on Twitter: “I am very sorry. I made a huge mistake and I’m ashamed.”
Executive at KTVI (Channel 2) not returning calls about Faust, who while hosting a radio show berated a female co-host with foul language, sexist remarks and personal insults.
With two home runs at Dodger Stadium, Pujols becomes first Latin player to join 700 club on an notable anniversary with a bat handed him by a first-year batboy.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Makenze Coulter, 23.
Cardinals great joins Aaron, Ruth, and Bonds as the only members of the 700-homer club, and he's the first Latin player to reach baseball's highest milestone.
Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust will close Sunday.
"I didn’t see Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run. But perhaps even better, I only heard it."
Tony Nguyen faces three counts of domestic assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Cardinals-Dodgers game Friday will be shown exclusively on Apple TV+ as Pujols approaches 700.