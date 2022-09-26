 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B3 eedition image

Albert Pujols celebrates home run No. 700 with first base coach Stubby Clapp in the fourth inning against the Dodgers on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Dodger Stadium.

 ROBERT COHEN, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News