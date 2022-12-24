 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who is sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

  • 0
Page A3 eedition image

Erica Marks, left, and Melissa Yearian sit in a bedroom intended for their two male foster children on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Marks and Yearian had three foster children removed from their home in south St. Louis two days before Thanksgiving.

 JORDAN OPP, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News