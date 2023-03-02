Below a missing railing that was torn off in a fatal hit and run crash, mourners gather on Forest Park Avenue for a balloon release to honor the victims on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Police shut down Forest Park Avenue for about 100 people who prayed, spoke about the victims and mourned. Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings, Richard Boyd, 19, of Sullivan, Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, of Vinita Park, and Corntrail McKinley, 20, of St. Louis, were killed on Sunday when a vehicle traveling south on South Grand Boulevard at Forest Park Avenue ran a red light, smashing into the SUV carrying the victims. The crash sent the SUV careening off the Forest Park Avenue overpass, where the SUV landed on its roof.