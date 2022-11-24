Nov 24, 2022 47 min ago 0 1 of 2 Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: With tears in his eyes, Albert Pujols accepts Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award An emotional night at Stifel Theatre celebrated the best of what sports has to offer, with Pujols hitting cleanup. St. Louis sportscaster, golf figure Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53 after brief illness Randolph was known for his fun-loving approach to life, work. Messenger: A citizen’s Sunshine Law win reinforces Josh Hawley’s ‘purposeful violation’ Decision in Edgar Springs highlights importance of former Missouri attorney general’s case. Marquette High School evacuates, closes early 2 days in a row after threats Marquette High School was evacuated and dismissed early Friday morning for the second day in a row after a threat was made against the school. How out-of-state companies are buying up homes and changing the St. Louis area market Investors have purchased thousands of homes in St. Louis city and county, and St. Charles County. And renters face rising rates. What does it mean for the American Dream? Marquette High cancels classes for Monday and Tuesday following threats of violence Counselors will be available on those days for students and staff. Albert Pujols' 10-year personal services commitment to Angels shouldn't clip Cardinals ties Agreement was added on as a 10-year, $10 million sweetener to Pujols' free-agent contract with LA, and he'll "honor" it, likely as player mentor, ambassador. Goold: No Cardinal prospect is untouchable, but the deal would have to be overwhelming Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold. St. Louis orders ‘Shoot ’em up’ Shell shut down for a year A notorious north St. Louis gas station is set to be shut down and boarded up for a year. BenFred: Cardinals (and fans) should blend optimism with caution when projecting Jordan Walker He's not too young to make this team, but he should not be asked to fill the big-bat role