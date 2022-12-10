 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A5 eedition image

St. Louis Police interim Chief Michael Sack speaks with Maj. Janice Bockstruck at the scene where a passenger in a stolen SUV died in a crash following a police pursuit at the intersection of Arlington and Theodosia avenues in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The driver of the SUV hit other vehicles before fleeing the scene. Two other people had minor injuries.

 ROBERT COHEN, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News