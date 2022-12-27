 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A3 eedition image

International students from the University of Missouri-St. Louis laugh while watching a video during an end-of-year party for international students at UMSL on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. From left are Vincente Moliner-Martinez, of Spain; Amelie Essrich, of Germany; Mikita Guiaugue, of France; Reichel Rodriguez, of Costa Rica; and Cristina Fernandez, of Spain.

 JORDAN OPP, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News