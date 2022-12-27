International students from the University of Missouri-St. Louis laugh while watching a video during an end-of-year party for international students at UMSL on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. From left are Vincente Moliner-Martinez, of Spain; Amelie Essrich, of Germany; Mikita Guiaugue, of France; Reichel Rodriguez, of Costa Rica; and Cristina Fernandez, of Spain.