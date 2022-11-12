 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A2 eedition image

Nichole Lipner, who works in quality control and assurance for CAMP Cannabis, defoliates the lower parts of the marijuana plants to stimulate fl ower growth as cultivation technicians work toward their fi rst harvest at the facility in north St. Louis on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

 ROBERT COHEN, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News