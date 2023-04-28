Prosecutor Chris Desilets, standing, looks over exhibits with Rob Huq, the chief misdemeanor officer in the St. Louis circuit attorney's office, during Judge Michael Noble's contempt of court case against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner at the Mel Carnahan Courthouse on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Noble held the hearing to determine why Desilets did not appear twice for a hearing in an assault case.