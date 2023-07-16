Hong Li, left, a thermo-analysis engineer, and Addul Bandarkar, an electromagnetic engineer, are two of the scientists with Nidec Motor Corp., photographed on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in their lab at the company's Ferguson campus, that are working on new electric propulsion systems that could power eVTOL aircraft — electric Vertical Take-Off Landing vehicles. The two have made a recent step forward by generating high velocity propulsion while maintaining low temperatures within the motor.