 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A3 eedition image

Jeff Ingram crosses a bridge over a stream at the eastern end of Tower Grove Park as seen on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The stream the bridge crosses flowed underground for more than 100 years and was daylighted during a project with construction that started in spring 2021. Park officials hosted a formal dedication of the now open stream on Wednesday.

 DAVID CARSON, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News