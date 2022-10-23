Oct 23, 2022 12 min ago 0 1 of 2 2021 first place winner: 'Movie Road' • Allen Ahner of Kirkwood headed out before sunrise to get this photo at Alabama Hills National Scenic Area in California, just outside of Lone Pine. 2021 second place: 'Teaching Baby to Whinny' • "You can tell she was trying to teach him something," said Diane Kroupa of Oakville, who shot this photo near Vale, South Dakota. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: Harrison Bader's elite Yankee postseason stresses Cardinals' outfield uncertainty Yankees fans are no longer grumbling about the Jordan Montgomery trade with Harrison Bader's postseason emergence. What went wrong for Paul DeJong in 2022? He, John Mozeliak, Oliver Marmol assess the toils Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, unable to handle fastballs as he used to, has batted .197 and .157 in the past two seasons. Messenger: A dry Mississippi River spot, a historic walk to Tower Rock. A larger worry, too. Meriwether Lewis called it the Grand Tower. Thousands of folks are flocking to it because it is accessible due to low water in the Mississippi River. Jana Elementary to close in Florissant following report of radioactive contamination Hazelwood School District officials announced the decision at a packed school board meeting Tuesday night. Cardinals report cards: Ownership preached fiscal responsibility. Now it’s time to spend. Bill DeWitt Jr. preached fiscal responsibility. But after Pujols-palooza and a sendoff tour for Molina, the Cardinals have no excuse to cut financial corners this offseason. St. Louis residents dig up remains after failed police search; department apologizes Residents took excavation into their own hands after police unsuccessfully combed the area twice. On Wednesday, police apologized for residents' frustrations. Cardinals hitter report cards: Stars shined bright, but player development is not linear Columnist Jeff Gordon assigns year-end grades to Cardinals hitters. The stars shined bright, including the renaissance of Albert Pujols, but some promising hitters took steps back. St. Louis soccer stadium still not at full power after flood. Fix will cost millions. St. Louis' new soccer stadium is still not operating on full power nearly two months after a broken electrical pipe and a rainstorm postponed the inaugural game at Centene Stadium. Teens charged after hundreds of mail thefts, bribery attempt in St. Louis area One of the young men was caught with nearly 180 personal and business checks that had been swiped from a collection box in the spring, authorities said. Sibling sparring stirs Missouri Senate race Billy Busch Sr. appeared on a conservative news channel earlier this week, said he’s backing Eric Schmitt.