 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A4 eedition image

A tow boat pushes barges up the Mississippi River as it passes by people walking across the limestone that connects the banks of the Mississippi River to Tower Rock in Perry County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Tower Rock is usually an island but low water levels on the Mississippi River exposed a bridge for people to access it by foot.

 DAVID CARSON, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News