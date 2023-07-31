Nick Pfister, right, shakes hands with Monsignor Mike Turek, left, as Pfister's wife Audrey, background, hugs Deacon David Harpring, before Mass at St. Lita Catholic Church in Vinita Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Under the "All Things New" reorganization of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, the parishes f All Saints in University City and St. Rita will be subsumed, or merged, with Christ the King parish. Christ the King will share its pastor, Turek, with t. Joseph in Clayton starting in August. The Pfisters, who have been parishioners at St. Rita for more than 20 years, said they will start watching a Roadcast version of Mass following the closure of their parish due to health reasons and concerns about limited disabled parking at Christ the King.