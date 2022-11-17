City Park is illuminated on the St. Louis skyline during St. Louis City2's friendly match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the first ever game at the stadium on Wednesday.
DAVID CARSON, POST-DISPATCH
Fans mingle outside City Park before the start of an international friendly match between Bayer Leverkusen and St. Louis City2.
DAVID CARSON, POST-DISPATCH
St. Louis City2 midfielder Celia Pompeu, left, fends off Bayer 04 Leverkusen midfielder Nadeem Amiri, right, during their international friendly match.
JORDAN OPP, POST-DISPATCH
Julia Witeka, right, dances with a fellow member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis before St. Louis City2's international friendly match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, during a pregame party at the Lou Fusz Plaza outside CityPark.
JORDAN OPP, POST-DISPATCH
Malia Dunbar, president of the St. Louis chapter of the American Outlaws soccer supporter group, leads chants during the match.
Area manufacturers, schools, financial institutions and health care providers riddled lawyers with inquiries last week, in the wake of the passage of Amendment 3. Employers were left to ponder: What do they need — or want — to know about their employees' after-hours cannabis use?
Julia Witeka, right, dances with a fellow member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis before St. Louis City2's international friendly match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, during a pregame party at the Lou Fusz Plaza outside CityPark.