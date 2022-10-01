 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A5 eedition image

Richard Darren Emery enters court on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, before testifying in the 2018 killings of four people his girlfriend, her mother and her two children in St. Charles County circuit court.

 ROBERT COHEN, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News