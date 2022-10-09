Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) looks for a receiver as Florida linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., right, rushes during the first half Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
JOHN RAOUX PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Florida safety Tre'Vez Johnson, left, and linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) stop Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper (5) after a short gain during the first half Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida safety Tre'Vez Johnson, left, and linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) stop Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper (5) after a short gain during the first half Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.