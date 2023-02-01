Feb 1, 2023 26 min ago 0 1 of 2 Related to this story Most Popular Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock show at Enterprise Center was no laughing matter for some Long lines and late start times contributed to an evening that left many fans feeling frustrated. Mountain lion hit by car in Franklin County. 'This huge magnificent beast.' The Missouri Department of Conservation asks anyone who sees the animal to stay away from it and report the sighting to the state conservation department or local police. Hidden hangouts: 12 St. Louis gems you may not know about Check out some unusual places to get a drink or food that are less well known in St. Louis. As annual losses reach $25M, Webster University looks to pivot student focus The financial pressures felt across higher education are playing out at Webster University, where enrollment lags and debt outpaces profit. After winter revamp of swing in ‘the lab,’ Paul DeJong eyes decisive spring with Cardinals "We need him to be that 7:15 hitter," says John Mozeliak about former All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong, who embraced change to rebound from struggles. 'Do not call' suits land Chesterfield couple big judgments from telemarketers Marilyn Margulis has been awarded $2.6 million in judgments against telemarketers since 2017. She and her husband say the lawsuits show companies 'there are consequences' for violating Do Not Call lists. Wintry mix causes multiple crashes across St. Louis metro Freezing rain caused multi-car traffic crashes on area highways Sunday night and early Monday. Former St. Louis news anchor Vic Faust sued by berated co-worker Crystal N. Cooper alleges that on Sept. 13, while she co-hosted Faust’s radio show on KFNS, Faust defamed her, assaulted her and restrained her from leaving the broadcast booth. McClellan: It's not just the deer caught in the headlights Columnist Bill McClellan writes Puppeteer Bob Kramer, who entertained generations of children, dead at 77 The marionette master died in the fire that consumed his home and theater, the medical examiner told his family on Friday.