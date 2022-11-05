 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B2 eedition image

St. Louis University goalkeeper Carlos Tofern (1) makes a save on a loose ball as University of Massachusetts midfielder Ryan Levay (13) tries to knock the ball out with his hand in the second half of a quarterfinal match in the Atlantic 10 Conference soccer tournament at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

 DAVID CARSON, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News