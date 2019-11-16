• Smino’s “Kribmas,” 8 p.m. Dec. 8, the Pageant, $25-$27.50, ticketmaster.com
• HoHo Show with Highly Suspect, Slothrust, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, the Pageant, $37.50-$50, ticketmaster.com
• Ellington’s Nutcracker, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 10-12, Jazz St. Louis (3536 Washington Boulevard), $10-$26, jazzstl.org
• Charles Glenn, 10 a.m. Dec. 10-11, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries (3648 Washington Boulevard), $14-$18, metrotix.com
• HoHo Show with the Nixons & Sponge, 8 p.m. Dec. 11, Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard), $22-$25, ticketmaster.com
• HoHo Show with 311, Boomtown United, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, the Pageant, $49.50-$55, ticketmaster.com