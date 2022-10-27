Oct 27, 2022 48 min ago 0 1 of 2 Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado handles a ground ball from hit by the Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas in the third inning on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Busch Stadium. ROBERT COHEN, POST-DISPATCH Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, talk on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, during practice the day before the start of the National League Wild Card series. DAVID CARSON, POST-DISPATCH Related to this story Most Popular Teacher and teen killed in shooting at south St. Louis high school. Suspect is dead. The gunman was identified as Orlando Harris, 19, a recent graduate of the school. One survivor heard him say he was 'tired of everybody' in the school and that his gun jammed at one point. St. Louis school gunman left note describing lonely life, ‘perfect storm’ for mass shooting The gunman who killed a student and teacher at a south St. Louis school Monday had about 600 rounds of ammunition and left behind handwritten notes about being a loner with no social life. Health teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting ‘loved her students’ Jean Kuczka, 61, who taught at St. Louis' Central Visual & Performing Arts High School since 2008, was killed Monday morning at the shooting. Centene backs out of St. Louis soccer stadium naming deal St. Louis' downtown Major League Soccer stadium will no longer be named after Clayton-based health insurance giant Centene, the team said Tuesday. Cardinals announce coaches Jeff Albert, Mike Maddux will not return in 2023 The St. Louis Cardinals announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux would not be returning to the club next season, bringing the number of open positions on the Cardinals staff to four. St. Louis high school student: ‘Mom, hurry up. They’re shooting.’ Takisha Duncan was one of dozens of parents looking for their children who had fled the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School campus at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street. BenFred: Cardinals need a catcher, and departing Cubs leader Contreras could be great fit Free agent would bring some pop to the position Longtime ace Adam Wainwright returns to Cardinals for 2023 season, per source Wainwright, 41, will return for an 18th season, his first without catcher Yadier Molina. He'll have the chance to chase 200 career wins. Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 29 for college football Week 9? Top 5 sites ranked Predictions for the top five sites where ESPN "College GameDay" could go Saturday, Oct. 29 for college football Week 9. St. Louis soccer stadium still not at full power after flood. Fix will cost millions. St. Louis' new soccer stadium is still not operating on full power nearly two months after a broken electrical pipe and a rainstorm postponed the inaugural game at Centene Stadium.