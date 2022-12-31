Demetrious Johnson, a St. Louis native who grew up in public housing projects before playing football professionally and serving thousands of needy families through his charitable foundation, died Saturday, Christmas Eve, at 61.
A woman circulated photos and information on Facebook for seven months about her brother's disappearance in Troy, Illinois, begging the public for help finding him. Turns out, the 53-year-old man may have never left his house.
The current collective bargaining agreement discourages profligate spending, but it doesn’t prevent it. The CBA anticipates owners operating franchises as a business, as Bill DeWitt Jr. has done with the Cardinals.
1 of 3
St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter is seen in April 1982.