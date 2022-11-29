 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A5 eedition image

A Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2022, as opening arguments conclude in the case of Biden v. Texas, a challenge to the Biden Administration's repeal of the Trump Migrant Protection Protocols.

 BRYAN OLIN DOZIER, NURPHOTO VIA AP

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News