• Al Holliday’s “Christmas in America” album release, 8 p.m. Nov. 22, Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue), $10, ticketweb.com
• Mannheim Steamroller, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard), $35-$102.50, metrotix.com
• The Oak Ridge Boys Down Home Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Event Center at River City Casino (777 River City Casino Boulevard), $29-$59, ticketmaster.com
• “Tonksgiving 2019” with the Spring Standards, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, Off Broadway, $15, ticketweb.com
• Thanksgiving Soul Jam with the Whispers, the Dramatics, Enchantment, Bloodstone, Blue Magic, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street), $44-$124, ticketmaster.com
• “A Drag Queen Christmas,” 8 p.m. Dec. 1, the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard), $39.50-$56, ticketmaster.com
• HoHo Show with K.Flay, Meg Myers, 8 p.m. Dec. 4, the Pageant, $25-$35, ticketmaster.com