 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B5 eedition image

Georgia players work out during practice on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif., ahead of Monday's national championship game against TCU.

 MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, AP PHOTO

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News