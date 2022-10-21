Holocaust survivor Wally Mayer and his wife, Rosalie Rotenberg, of Creve Coeur admire portraits for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, as part of the "Lest We Forget" art installation at Washington University.
LAURIE SKRIVAN PHOTOS, POST-DISPATCH
Holocaust survivor Esther Klearman tears up during a presentation for the Holocaust-elated art installation "Lest We Forget" on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Washington University.
Holocaust survivor Wally Mayer and his wife, Rosalie Rotenberg, of Creve Coeur admire portraits for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, as part of the "Lest We Forget" art installation at Washington University.