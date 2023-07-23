Scott Rolen, the Cardinals' All-Star third baseman at the time, stands with Tyler Frenzel, age 9, at a charity dinner, during which Rolen presented his young friend with the glove award. The inscription reads: "Strength, Courage, Love." That same night, Tyler presented Rolen with a check for $1,000 to start funding Tyler's Treehouse. Their relationship helped shape the charitable efforts of Rolen in the years between retiring and his induction this weekend to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.