A signed photo given by Scott Rolen, the Cardinals' All-Star third baseman at the time, to Tyler Frenzel after his visit in 2003 to Busch Stadium II. The friendship created that day, during this visit, inspired the creation of Tyler's Treehouse and helped shape the charitable efforts of Rolen in the years between retiring and his induction this weekend to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.