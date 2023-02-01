 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A3 eedition image

A person walks past Pin-Up Bowl, located at 6191 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Washington University's Quadrangle Management bought the building from Joe Edwards.

 LAURIE SKRIVAN, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News