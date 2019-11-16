• “Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration Live,” 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Touhill Performing Arts Center (1 University Boulevard), $35-$75, touhill.org
• HoHo Show with Nerf Herder, the Copyrights, the Haddonfields, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Blueberry Hill Duck Room (6504 Delmar Boulevard), $18, ticketmaster.com
• 92.3 Jinglefest 2019 with Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, Morgan Wallen, Blanco Brown, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles), free-$79, ticketmaster.com
• Deck the Hall Ball: Night One with Rob Thomas, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue), $35-$60, eventbrite.com
• Jazz for the Holidays with the Jazz Orchestra, Vocal Point and Wind Ensemble, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Touhill Performing Arts Center, free, touhill.org
• Deck the Hall Ball: Night Two with Goo Goo Dolls, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Ballpark Village, $35-$60, eventbrite.com