Jim Brickman

Jim Brickman.

Photo courtesy of the artist

• “Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration Live,” 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Touhill Performing Arts Center (1 University Boulevard), $35-$75, touhill.org

• HoHo Show with Nerf Herder, the Copyrights, the Haddonfields, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Blueberry Hill Duck Room (6504 Delmar Boulevard), $18, ticketmaster.com

• 92.3 Jinglefest 2019 with Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, Morgan Wallen, Blanco Brown, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles), free-$79, ticketmaster.com

52nd Annual CMA Awards - Show

Jon Pardi performs "What Makes You Country" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

• Deck the Hall Ball: Night One with Rob Thomas, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue), $35-$60, eventbrite.com

• Jazz for the Holidays with the Jazz Orchestra, Vocal Point and Wind Ensemble, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Touhill Performing Arts Center, free, touhill.org

Counting Crows, Rob Thomas at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rob Thomas performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in 2016.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

• Deck the Hall Ball: Night Two with Goo Goo Dolls, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Ballpark Village, $35-$60, eventbrite.com

