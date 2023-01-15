 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"He's my favorite. He plays second base for the Cardinals and I play second base," said Alex Oder, 8, who leaps off the stage after getting an autograph from the Cardinals' Tommy Edman on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, the first day of the Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up at Ballpark Village.

 LAURIE SKRIVAN, POST-DISPATCH

