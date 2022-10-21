 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A4 eedition image

Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann, 19, studies the board during a match against Grandmaster Christopher Yoo, 15, at the U.S. Chess Championship in St. Louis earlier this month. Niemann is at the center of an alleged cheating scandal that has rocked the chess world.

 DAVID CARSON, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News