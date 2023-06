Men and women from the Nebraska chapter of the NPEA take the oath administered to riders in 1860, promising to not use profane language, drink intoxicating liquors, and not quarrel or fight with any other rider. Today, all the riders wear the same uniforms written records indicate were worn by the original riders. Included are blue jeans, a red long-sleeve shirt and brown vest, a brown or black cowboy hat (or a helmet today, if the rider prefers,) and a yellow bandanna around the neck.