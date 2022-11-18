 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A4 eedition image

A Starbucks barista tries to divert customers from the drive-up window at the store at Hampton and Wise avenues, during a one-day walkout involving more than 100 stores nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The strikes comes at a time when workers are trying to unionize the company's stores.

 ROBERT COHEN, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News