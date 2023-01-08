Jan 8, 2023 4 min ago 0 1 of 2 The Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) scores against Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, top, as the Blues' Robert Thomas (18) defends during third-period action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. GRAHAM HUGHES, THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP Related to this story Most Popular St. Louis radio jock at ‘The Point’ fired amid listener complaints Two social media sites allege that on several occasions, Tony Patrico of “The Rizzuto Show” asked female listeners to send him nude or suggestive photos. Brad Thompson cuts back at 101.1 FM in order to expand Cards TV role, have more family time But Thompson will continue to do some work for radio station Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday. Four (maybe five) available free agents who could still help Cardinals for 2023 A month after their big-splash signing, Cardinals have not made another transactions. But there's talent still available, including lefties to boost staff. Media Views: Controversy involving Joe Buck/ESPN and NFL is unfortunate — and so unnecessary There are no words to describe what happened on the football field Monday night in Cincinnati. Unfortunately, there are words to describe the … Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, wife launch app that gives users 'access' to elite athletes Whether sharing a meal with a successful manager, gathering with a flock of coaches to discuss evolving hitting approaches, or encountering an… Missouri’s minimum wage set to increase Sunday It will increase by 85 cents on Sunday to $12 per hour, up from $11.15 per hour. BenFred: Jordan Walker breaks out for Cardinals, and other 2023 predictions for St. Louis sports Sports columnist Ben Frederickson calls his shots for 2023 — after coming clean on his 2022 hits and misses Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kunce launches second US Senate bid, calls Missouri’s Hawley a ‘faker’ and a ‘coward’ Hawley campaign spokesman: “We welcome this desperate woke activist to yet another political race.”