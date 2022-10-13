 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B2 eedition image

Mizzou freshman quarterback Sam Horn throws during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.

 JEFF ROBERSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News