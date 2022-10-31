 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B2 eedition image

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright, left, throws the ball around Missouri's Martez Manuel, top, and Isaiah McGuire in the fourth quarter of a game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.

 L.G. PATTERSON, AP PHOTO

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News