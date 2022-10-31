Related to this story
The gunman who killed a student and teacher at a south St. Louis school Monday had about 600 rounds of ammunition and left behind handwritten notes about being a loner with no social life.
The gunman was identified as Orlando Harris, 19, a recent graduate of the school. One survivor heard him say he was 'tired of everybody' in the school and that his gun jammed at one point.
Jean Kuczka, 61, who taught at St. Louis' Central Visual & Performing Arts High School since 2008, was killed Monday morning at the shooting.
St. Louis' downtown Major League Soccer stadium will no longer be named after Clayton-based health insurance giant Centene, the team said Tuesday.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux would not be returning to the club next season, bringing the number of open positions on the Cardinals staff to four.
The family of the Orlando Harris is heartbroken and cooperating with the investigation, authorities say.
In recent Octobers, Joe Buck was broadcasting postseason baseball and NFL games on a nearly daily basis. This time, he's "Mr. Dad" while calling just one contest a week.
Wainwright, 41, will return for an 18th season, his first without catcher Yadier Molina. He'll have the chance to chase 200 career wins.
A national epidemic of mass shootings, with a particular focus on schools as targets, shows no signs of abating anytime soon as the volatile m…