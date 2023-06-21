Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 St. Louis police are looking for these gunmen in connection with the mass shooting in a Washington Avenue office building on Sunday, June 18, 2023. PHOTOS VIA THE ST. LOUIS POLICE DEPARTMENT St. Louis police say this surveillance image shows a witness they want to talk with about Sunday's mass shooting on Washington Avenue. Related to this story Most Popular David Freese declines Cardinals Hall of Fame induction, cites meaning of redcoat honor World Series MVP, who set club and major-league records with his October 2011 performance, says after month of consideration he does not feel … Teen dead, 10 others injured in shooting at St. Louis downtown party gone bad In addition to the 11 people shot, one girl was trampled as she tried to escape. Police have arrested a 17-year-old from the area. “This is an… Holleman: Frustrated vehicle vigilante in St. Louis rips expired temporary tag from car "I'm an old man but got a big thrill like a kid opening Christmas presents when I ripped that tag off the car," he said. "I've wanted to do it… MetroLink security officer punches, stomps man after incident on train in St. Louis Multiple people watched it happen, including other MetroLink officers, the witnesses said. Several people told the officer he was using excess… 10 juveniles shot, one killed during shooting in downtown St. Louis St. Louis police were called around 1:15 a.m. to a building near the intersection of Washington Avenue and North 14th Street.