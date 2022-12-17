 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B3 eedition image

Missouri Tigers guard Tre Gomillion (2) and Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) battle for a loose ball on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mizzou Arena.

 JORDAN OPP, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News