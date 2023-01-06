 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A2 eedition image

"Flamer" by Mike Curato and "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur have both been banned by four St. Louis school districts, as photographed beside other banned books on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at The Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves.

 LAURIE SKRIVAN, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News