Frank Wagner Jr. attaches a gray fox hide to a foam mannequin at his Schwarz Studio Taxidermy shop in Affton on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Animals in various stages of completion fill Wagner's shop, the oldest of its kind in America.
ROBERT COHEN PHOTOS, POST-DISPATCH
Clockwise from top left: Nails and pins help hold adhesive in place on an elk mount; an assortment of glass eyes; a black bear's nose is filled before airbrushing; burning remaining flesh from a deer's skull plate keeps bugs away.
Rockwood parents sent emails to administrators, made public records requests, built private Facebook groups and wrote anonymous blog posts leveling accusations against board members, administrators and program providers. The allegations sometimes focused on what parents called "divisive" teaching.
Police on Tuesday announced they've arrested a man they believe shot and killed another man who was breaking into his car at a gas station in Soulard.
